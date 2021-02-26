Nick Jonas Pauses Jonas Bros Reunion To Drop New Track 'Spaceman;'

What a track!

Article heading image for Nick Jonas Pauses Jonas Bros Reunion To Drop New Track 'Spaceman;'

Fans rejoiced as the Jonas Brothers announced their reunion in 2019 and now the guys have strengthened their commitment to bringing us new music, as a trio AND as solo artists with Nick dropping a new track.

The song is called 'Spaceman' and is a cruisy tune...

Post

From the sneak peeks Nick has been posting of the film clip, it looks like we're in for a treat!

Get your copy of 'Spaceman' here.

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!

26 February 2021

Nick Jonas
Listen Live!
Nick Jonas
Nick Jonas
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs