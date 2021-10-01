Nick Jonas Basically Just Confirmed A Jonas Brothers Taylor Swift Collab

Well we were not expecting that! Jonas Brother Nick Jonas has pretty much just told us the boys are collaborating with the one and only Taylor Swift!

As we know Taylor Swift is recording some of her old albums after losing the ownership rights to them and it seems that may include a collab the Jonas Brothers.

Nick Jonas took to his TikTok page to post a video of him playing around with a filter and in the filter he’s using the image of a social media post hinting at a collaboration between the Jonas Brothers and Taylor Swift.

Could this actually be true?! Interesting to think with Taylor’s history dating Joe and the many songs she’s rumoured to have written about him… could it be one of those?

Only time will tell!



Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!