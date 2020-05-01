Niall Horan, Jason Derulo and Sam Smith Team Up For EPIC Song Remake

If there was ever a silver lining to the trauma the world is going through, you could point towards some of the incredible collaborations we've seen between some of our favourite artists.

This time it's Jason Derulo, Sam Smith, Kesha, Niall Horan, our own Keith Urban and MORE to come together in isolation to remake the stunning song 'If The World Was Ending' from Julia Michaels and JP Saxe, all supporting Doctors Without Borders.

Get your hands on the original here.

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!