It's true, old mate Niall Horan is on his way to Australia! The news dropped this morning that our favourite One Directioner will be making his way down under to grace us with his cheeky smile.

The trip is off the back of his new single 'Nice To Meet Ya', a 90's pop-rock inspired track that is catchy AF.

No stranger to Australia, Niall will touch down on December 2 and when talking about his trip to Aus said “I’m so excited to have the opportunity to visit Australia again. We always have the greatest time in Oz, the fans are next level - can’t wait to see everyone again!”

... and we cannot wait to see you!

To grab your copy of 'Nice To Meet Ya' with a special remix from Diplo click here.

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!