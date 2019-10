Niall Horan is back in a big way and with a new sound. Well an old sound that is new again. The former One Directioner has dropped his track 'Nice To Meet Ya' along with a video that shows him on a night out with the lads.

In pure suave gent style, no lady is safe from Niall's wink and a nod as he strolls the streets on his way to meet the boys!

Grab your copy of 'Nice To Meet Ya' here.

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!