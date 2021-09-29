Newcastle Unveiled As First Street Circuit For 2022 V8 Season

Supercars will make a return to the streets of Newcastle to open the 2022 season, after three years without any races in the city.

Confirmed by the Newcastle City Council, the new season will kick off in the first weekend of March, returning to the streets where the 2018 and 2019 season races were held.

“We’re thrilled to have locked in our 2022 Championship opener as a return to the stunning Newcastle Street Circuit,” Supercars CEO Sean Seamer said.

“The spectacular shots of Supercars racing on the CBD street circuit have become images that are embedded into the minds of tens of millions of motor racing fans around the world.

“Newcastle has established itself as one of the most popular stops on the Supercars calendar with both fans and drivers and we look forward to seeing as many familiar faces as possible trackside in March.”

The Newcastle 500 race is the only event of the 2022 season to so far have a confirmed date, with the ongoing issues surrounding the pandemic adding need for a considered approach.

The rest of the 2022 V8 calendar is set to be revealed in the coming weeks.

