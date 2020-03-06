The Newcastle Show is on this weekend boasting 50+ free things to do.

Including a demolition derby, monster trucks, rodeo bucking bulls, wood chopping, post-it note affirmation wall and sheep sheering just to name a few.

General Manager Gabe Robinson says they wanted to make sure the show is more affordable for the whole family.

Organisers are hoping for a crowd of about 45,000 over the three days despite possible grey skies forecast.

