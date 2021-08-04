Newcastle's Will Ryan Sails To Gold With Teammate Mat Belcher

Newcastle resident Will Ryan is aiming to achieve new ground as he competes with teammate Mat Belcher and complete their quest for Gold.

Gold for the duo means Belcher will become the first Australian skipper to be crowned Olympic champion twice after winning with Mal Page in London 2012.

Ryan and Belcher won silver at the Rio games, setting their goals for Tokyo.

The pair of Blecher and Ryan completed their final medal race, a delayed showing due to light winds causing cancellation of all races on Monday.

Belcher and Ryan simply needed to finish the final race to be crowned the Men's 470 class winners, with an unsportsmanlike penalty the only possible way to miss out on the high prize.

With an unassailable lead, the boys have followed the path of Australia's Matt Wearn in the Laser event last week.

“To do that would be pretty special. It doesn't happen that often,’’ Belcher said of needing to participate in the medal race to officially secure gold.

“But anything can happen out here. We are just enjoying racing." - Mat Belcher

Australia are currently ranked fourth across all countries on the Olympic tally board, with 15 golds, 4 silver and 16 bronze.

National sides the men's Hockey (Kookaburras) and the men's Basketball (Boomers) boast Australia's greatest chance for more team success, with a final and semi-final this Thursday.

Note: These Advertisers are not related to the 2021 Tokyo Games and are the sponsors of this website/show only.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.