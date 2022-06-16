New Zealand Scraps Covid Pre-Departure Test As Ski Season Kicks Off

New Zealand has scrapped its pre-departure requirement for travellers to produce a negative Covid test before arriving in the country.

No longer be part of the Travel Declaration needed to board a plane to New Zealand, a "good faith" approach will be required instead, with people who feel unwell before travelled advised to get tested.

Covid Minister Ayesha Verrall, on Thursday announced New Zealand’s strict travel barriers will be ditched from Tuesday June 21.

"Around 90 percent of international arrivals undertake their required testing once they are in the country, with only a 2-3 percent positivity rate. So, we don't anticipate a significant increase in border cases once the requirement is lifted," she said.

For the first time since the pandemic began unvaccinated travellers will also be permitted to enter the country without quarantining.

"Also from Monday evening, passengers transiting through New Zealand will no longer need to be vaccinated, nor be required to complete a New Zealand Traveller Declaration"

"Travellers with Covid-19 like symptoms (e.g., Hayfever) will also be able to choose between showing a negative Covid test, or a certificate from a health professional - stating that they are unlikely to have Covid-19 - before travelling," Dr Verrall said.

The government’s move to lift the travel barrier comes ahead of the opening weekend of the ski season.

Tourism Minister Stuart Nash said New Zealand was ready to throw out the welcome mat, with eased travel rules now making it easier and cheaper to visit.

“For those people overseas, who have been dreaming of international travel, my message is simple: New Zealand is open, and we’re ready to welcome you,” Mr Nash said.

Travellers are still required to self-test on day one and again on day 5/6.

