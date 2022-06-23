New Zealand Rocked As Bystanders Take Down Knife Wielding Offender In Random Stabbing Attack

Four members of the public have been stabbed in a “random” knife attack in the North shore of Auckland.

According to police, the alleged attacker, who is in custody in hospital after suffering moderate injuries, was chased down and stopped by construction workers during a 10-minute attack in the suburb of Murrays Bay.

“Members of the public … acted with extreme bravery this morning,” Waitematā District Commander superintendent Naila Hassan told reporters on Thursday afternoon.

“It absolutely could have been a lot worse and that’s why I really need to acknowledge the bravery of those members of the public.”

Superintendent Hassan said the knife wielding offender was a local person.

“This was an isolated incident,” she said and there was no indication it was a hate crime, as the victims were of different genders, ethnicities, and ages.

“It was a random attack

“A number of members of the public were following him and eventually one of them intervened," she said.

“It could’ve been a lot worse and that’s why I really need to acknowledge the bravery of those members of the public that intervened to bring this to a conclusion.” - Supt Hassan

Ambulance service St John said that five people had suffered moderate injuries, with four taken to Auckland Hospital.

It follows two violent stabbing rampages at supermarkets in New Zealand last year.

National police spokesman and MP Mark Mitchell said the violent event near a usually peaceful beach was "tragic".

