New Zealand Reports Over 12,000 New Community Covid Cases

New Zealand has reported 12,011 new community cases of COVID 19 today as well as five deaths.

The country shifted to phase three of its Omicon response plan as daily cases reached record numbers. Yesterday was 6137 cases, while on Wednesday there were 3297 cases. There are 237 people in hospital with an average age of 52.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins confirmed yesterday the country would shift to phase three of their Covid response plan which brings changes to isolation periods and an increased reliance on Rapid antigen tests.

"Our priorities now shift to isolating those with Covid and their household contacts to reduce the spread, while at the same time supporting supply chains and essential services to continue to operate."

RATS are now the primary means of testing for Covid with millions expected to arrive in the country over the coming days.