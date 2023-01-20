New Zealand Names Jacinda Ardern’s Replacement

A new prime minister for New Zealand has been announced by the Labour party, following Jacinda Ardern’s shock resignation on Thursday.

Minister for Education and Policing, Chris Hipkins, who also played a critical role in the country’s COVID-19 response was nominated uncontested by the caucus on Saturday morning.

While Mr Hipkins’ selection has not been officially endorsed by the caucus, he was the only MP who nominated for the role – complimenting senior MP’s efforts to create a smooth transition.

Mr Hipkins rose to public prominence during the pandemic when he took on the kind of “crisis management” role.

However, he and other liberals have long been in the shadow of Ms Ardern, who became a global icon and exemplified a new style of leadership.

Mr Hipkins will spend only eight months in the role before contesting for another Labour term at the general election.

Ms Ardern’s final day as prime minister will be February 7 – after spending five-and-half-years as the country’s leader.

