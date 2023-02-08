New Zealand Authorities Intercept 3.2 Tonnes Of Cocaine Bound For Australia

New Zealand authorities have discovered approximately 3.2 tonnes of cocaine in the Pacific Ocean which they believe was on route to Australia.

Authorities found 81 bales of cocaine floating in the ocean during a joint drug bust by police, customs and the defence force.

The packages were picked up by the New Zealand navy and transported to New Zealand via the HMNZS Manawanui Royal New Zealand Navy vessel.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

According to Police Commissioner Andrew Coster, the shipment was likely on its way to Australia.

"We believe there was enough cocaine to service the Australian market for about one year and this would be more than New Zealand would use in 30 years," he said.

"There is no doubt this discovery lands a major financial blow right from the South American producers through to the distributors of this product,"

Commissioner Coster said that while the bust was significant, authorities will continue to monitor crime syndicates.

"This is one of the single biggest seizures of illegal drugs by authorities in this country,” he said.

"While this disrupts the syndicate's operations, we remain vigilant given the lengths we know these groups will go to circumvent coming to law enforcement's attention."

The cocaine seized is believed to be worth around half a billion dollars.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.