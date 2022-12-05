Townsville's New Year's Eve Celebrations

The countdown to New Year’s Eve is on! Where will you be as the clock strikes midnight?

Come Saturday the 31st of December, Townsville will be buzzing with excitement as we say goodbye to 2022, and hello to 2023!

Welcome the new year at one of Townsville City Council’s New Year’s Eve celebrations.



Date: Sat, 31 Dec 2022

Time: 4:00 PM – 11:55 PM

Cost: Free

Venue: Various Locations

Phone: 13 48 10

Email: [email protected]

With the night sky set to light up at three locations, this year’s celebrations are ones not to be missed.

RIVERWAY STADIUM, RIVERWAY PRECINCT

5pm | Gates open

6pm | Watch Disney’s Encanto on the big screen (food truck onsite)

8pm | Firework display​

STRAND PARK, THE STRAND

From 4pm | Rides, amusements, roving entertainment, food trucks, licensed bar and live music.

8pm | Fireworks display

Midnight | Fireworks display



NELLY BAY, MAGNETIC ISLAND

Midnight | Fireworks display

Additional Details

Age Suitability: All ages



Strand Park | The Strand

Live music and roving entertainment will conclude at 8pm.

Kids amusements, food trucks and licensed bar will remain open until midnight.