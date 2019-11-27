New Year's Eve Celebrations At The Entrance!

31st December

Article heading image for New Year's Eve Celebrations At The Entrance!

Bring the family along and join the Hit Squad at Memorial Park The Entrance for the New Years Eve Celebrations. Enjoy the last sunset of 2019 with a variety of entertainment suitable for all ages, activities and live music! End the night with a fantastic fireworks display over the water, let's bring the New Year in with a bang!

 

The environment and atmosphere is safe, alcohol free and full of festive spirit!

What: New Year's Eve At The Entrance
When: 31st December - from 12pm
Where: Memorial Park, The Entrance

 

Here's Something You May Have Missed!

Missed Gawndy & Ash Pollard? Catch Up On The Hit App!
App Store OR Google Play

Abby Hopkins

27 November 2019

Article by:

Abby Hopkins

Whats On
The Entrance
New Years Eve
Live Entertainment
Listen Live!
Whats On
The Entrance
New Years Eve
Live Entertainment
Whats On
The Entrance
New Years Eve
Live Entertainment
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs