New Year's Eve Celebrations At The Entrance!

Bring the family along and join the Hit Squad at Memorial Park The Entrance for the New Years Eve Celebrations. Enjoy the last sunset of 2019 with a variety of entertainment suitable for all ages, activities and live music! End the night with a fantastic fireworks display over the water, let's bring the New Year in with a bang!

The environment and atmosphere is safe, alcohol free and full of festive spirit!

What: New Year's Eve At The Entrance

When: 31st December - from 12pm

Where: Memorial Park, The Entrance

Here's Something You May Have Missed!

Missed Gawndy & Ash Pollard? Catch Up On The Hit App!

App Store OR Google Play