This New Vietnamese Store Is Celebrating By Giving Away 300 Free Bún Bowls

What better way to celebrate a new store opening than with free food?

We'll wait.

Soonta is a SA-grown franchise which is dedicated to the creation of healthy Vietnamese style food options who pride themselves in sourcing all produce from local farmers, hold on it gets better.

So naturally to celebrate its 13th store opening with non-other then 300 free bún bowls.

Yes, 100 percent free!

Think healthy sushi-style but in a bowl form! These light, yet filling meal options are available to customise as you like them and make perfect summer feeds.

The menu also includes foodie favourites such as bánh mì, bún bowls, salad bowls, rice bowls and cold rolls, and who can go past a delectable, traditional Vietnamese iced coffee.

This offer is exclusive to the Marion store on Thursday, 6 February only, so mark your calendars people and make sure you don't miss this amazing giveaway!

