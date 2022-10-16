New True-Crime Series Overtakes 'Monster' For Netflix's #1 Spot

It’s been almost a month since it climbed to Netflix’s #1 spot, but Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has officially been dethroned as the streamer’s most trending title!

The controversial (yet exceptionally well-made) drama about one of America’s most notorious serial killers has lost its coveted position to another true-crime miniseries, The Watcher.

Created by Ryan Murphy (who also made Monster), The Watcher follows a couple who move into their dream home before promptly being terrorised by an unknown stalker who taunts them with a series of increasingly threatening messages.

The worst part? The messages include intimate details about their personal lives, including information about the couple’s children.

Like Monster, The Watcher also features top-notch performances from a cast of beloved talent, including Naomi Watts (The Impossible), Bobby Cannavale (Mr Robot) and Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus).

Also like Monster, the series comfortably sits in the morally-grey area of entertainment, with actress Mia Farrow expressing how she doesn’t want the real-life family to watch the series.

“I’m really sorry for that family… I don’t know who the family was. I don’t know if I ever knew. But I’m sorry for them and everything [they went through],” she told Radio Times.

“Hopefully they don’t see the series.”

For those who do want to see the series, The Watcher is available to binge on Netflix now!

