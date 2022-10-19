New Tassie Energy Project To Deliver Cleaner, Cheaper Energy

The Federal Government's 'Rewiring the Nation' project is about to fast-track critical Tasmanian projects delivering cleaner, cheaper, and more reliable energy.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Wednesday announced federal backing for the $3.5b Marinus Link Bass Strait project while visiting the Apple Isle.

The jointly funded project comprises two under-sea transmission cables connecting Tasmania and Victoria, delivering renewable energy generation and storage.

The partnership through Tasmania’s Battery of the Nation projects, ensures the Marinus Link undersea interconnector deal will attract major investors and potentially create thousands of jobs.

The project is expected to reduce carbon emissions equivalent to taking one million cars off the road.

Mr Albanese said the project will spearhead renewable energy into mainland markets.

“Rewiring the Nation has always been about jobs in new energy industries, delivering cleaner, cheaper and more secure energy, and bringing down emissions – today it begins doing just that,” he said.

“An electricity grid built for the 21st century is absolutely critical," Albanese boasted. "But until the election in May there was no plan to deliver, let alone to do so at lowest cost for consumers.”

Rewiring the Nation hope to reduce the annual cost of electricity bills by up to half.

