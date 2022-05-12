New Struggles In South Australia's Fight To Reduce Ambulance Ramping

Ambulance ramping in South Australia remains one of the worst in the nation, as the situation deteriorates across all jurisdictions.

New findings from the Australian Medical Association’s Ambulance Ramping Report Card observes how quickly patients are being transferred into an Emergency bed after being picked up by paramedics.

The report through 2020/21 shows South Australia fell below the target of transferring 90% of patients within a 30 minute response time.

Only 54% of patients were transferred into ED beds within the half hour timeframe, highlighting a glaring issue across the state.

South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas rallied to an election win earlier this year, basing his campaign on fixing the state's health issues.

Earlier this week, the Premier revealed a joint-funding with Anthony Albanese to upgrade the Flinders Medical Centre as a key pillar in the fight to reduce ambulance ramping.

If elected, Labor have promised a $400 million investment into the Bedford Park site.

"This is the partnership we need to reduce ramping and ensure Flinders is well equipped to deliver high-quality care," he said.

"This represents the first major stage of a generational investment needed to replace the ageing infrastructure at Flinders Medical Centre."

