New Seinfeld Project Is Coming To Netflix

If you're a fan of the iconic sitcom Seinfeld, then get your studio laughter ready because the man behind the hit show is BACK with a new project.

Netflix has announced that Jerry Seinfeld is set to make his directorial debut in his first feature film on the platform - the story of the mysterious Pop-Tart!

Apparently, the creation of the baked good has quite a dramatic backstory.

Have a listen below to find out which of Jerry's comedian mates and mega Hollywood superstars are set to appear alongside him in the movie!

We can't wait!

Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart story is coming to Netflix soon!

