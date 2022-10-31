New Rules & Fines For Queensland E-Scooter Riders From November 1

New rules and fines for e-scooter riders are set to take effect from tomorrow in a bid to discourage dangerous behaviour.

As of November 1, e-scooter riders could be fined up to $1,078 for a range of offences.

Speeding will see a rider cop a fine between $143 to $575 while riders caught using their phones will receive a fine of $1,078.

This is a significant increase from the current speeding fine which is a fixed fine of $191.

Coincide with several new laws which includes a restriction on speeding and the use of phones while driving.

The new speeding rules will limit riders to 12km per hour along footpaths and 25kph along bike paths and roads.

While the new rules and fines were established to discourage dangerous driving, Minister for Transport Mark Bailey told ABC news earlier in the year that Queenslanders are still encouraged to use e-scooters wherever possible.

“We still want to see e-scooters on those commuter runs. They can do up to 25 kilometres an hour … We think that's a reasonable level, given the limited manoeuvrability of these scooters,” he said.

"We don't want to stop people using e-scooters for commuting. Every person who uses an e-scooter for commuting isn't driving a car — that's a good thing.”

