New Restrictions In Place Amid Omicron Surge

South Australians will face a new set of restrictions on Monday, after the state recorded 774 new COVID infections on Sunday.

For key events, crowd numbers have been trimmed from 35,000 to 25,000 at the Adelaide Oval for the Big Bash New Year's Eve match.

New density limit requirements return for hospitality venues and gyms as cases of the Omicron variant surge in the state.

Effective as of midnight Sunday night, gyms are back to one person per seven square metres, hospitality venues face one per four square metres.

Seating dining and drinking is only permitted in hospitality venues.

The amount of people who can gather at a home has been slashed from 30 down to 10 others.

"We know this is a difficult time of year to be putting these restrictions in place, we would not be doing it if we weren't concerned about the trajectory of the Omicron variant," Mr Marshalls said.

