New Research Shows Aussies Are Still Keen To Travel Despite The Rising Cost Of Living

Booking.com has released new research that shows 7 out of 10 Aussies are still eager to prioritise domestic travel and holidaying at home over international trips in the next 12 months!

The commissioned research polled 11,000 travellers from 11 countries and territories, including over 1000 from Australia between April and May 2022.

So, what were the findings? Let's dive in!

72% admitted that the cost of travel is the greatest consideration when it comes to post-pandemic travel

Travel Confidence Market Ranking

The Travel Confidence Index explores the overall comfort levels, motivators and concerns of consumers across Asia-Pacific and how this varies across the region.

Across the 11 countries polled:

Australia comes in fifth place at 72% - a healthy and positive confidence level - however cost factors continue to impact purchase behaviours despite international borders further relaxing.

Top Travel Considerations and Motivators

For Aussie travellers, safety comes in at 54%

Convenience comes in at 36% as one of the top three considerations for those looking to book travel in the next year.

51% have the desire to "just get away" for Aussie consumers

42% want to reunite with family

23% are rebooking a pre-Covid trip

15% of Aussies indicated that they were interested in travelling to a wellness retreat, a much lower response compared to other regions.

Top Travel Deterrents

47% of Aussies find a top concern is cost of booking travel, making it a major deterrent

39% have a fear of falling sick

67% of Aussies are deterred by the access to flexible cancellations and clear refund information

40% believe they are likely to travel internationally in the next six months

46% are likely to continue to look within the Asia-Pacific region for their next trip

Alternative Accommodations Accelerate

37% agree that there accomodation preferences have shifted

24% are now favouring homes and apartments over hotels

