New Research Shows Aussies Are Set To Bring Their Dogs Travelling More Than Ever This Year!

It's not a family holiday if you don't have your dog with you! After the past events stopping us from travelling around, Aussies are pretty keen to hit the road with their furry friend in tow!

With 2022 set to be the year travel broadens across the nation for Aussies and their four-legged friends, research commissioned by Stayz reveals:

Australian dogs are set to travel more than ever in 2022, with 2 million Aussie households pla nning a holiday with their dog

2 in 5 dog owners say their dog is better behaved (39%), happier (40%), more playful (55%) and wags their tail more (48%) on holidays

More than half of Aussie dog owners prefer beach holidays (51%) with their pets, followed by country escapes (26%)

New South Wales is the most pet-friendly destination in the county, followed closely by Victoria and Queensland

Stayz also found that more than half (55%) of Aussie dog owners are already planning travel trips with their four-legged friends this year and are most excited to visit a beach location (51%) and to form a stronger bond with their dog (33%).

Two in five dog owners (41%) say that the holiday becomes more enjoyable for them when they take their pets away with them. Two in five dog owners say that their dogs appear happier (40%) and better behaved (39%). At least half of dog owners say they can tell their dog/s are happy as they become more playful (55%), excited to meet new people and explore new things (51%) and wag their tail more (48%) on holidays!

Now, Australia’s top spots to find a pet-friendly holiday rental (based on destinations with the most holiday homes that welcome pets):

1. Rye, Morning Peninsula, VIC

2. Cowes, Phillip Island, VIC

3. Culburra Beach, South Coast, NSW

4. Apollo Bay, Great Ocean Road, VIC

5. Sorrento, Mornington Peninsula, VIC

