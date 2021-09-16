New Manslaughter Charges In Toddler’s Minibus Death

New manslaughter charges have been laid in the Goodstart toddler death on 8, February 2020.

A woman who had been cleared of wrongdoing after police alleged, she contributed to the three-year-old’s death after he was left on a minibus for six hours, has been re-charged.

Dionne Batrice Grills was an employee of the Edmonton Goodstart Early Learning centre when Maliq (Meeky) Nicholas Floyd Namok-Malamoo was found dead in the centre's minibus.

During proceedings at the Cairns Courthouse in January this year, Ms Grills and Michael Lewis, the now former Goodstart director, were each charged with manslaughter as both were allegedly on the bus when Maliq was collected from his home.

Mr Lewis pleaded guilty to manslaughter at the time and was sentenced to 18 months jail.

However, the manslaughter charge was dropped against Ms Grills as Magistrate Kevin Priestly said she did not have duty of care for the child and a jury would not find a guilty verdict based on the evidence.

But on Thursday, prosecutor Nathan Crane informed the Court that the Crown would pursue the case once more against Ms Grills with one count of manslaughter.

The trial has been listed for October 11, 2021.

