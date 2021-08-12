New Guinness World Record For Oldest Pet Pig

A family pet in the United States has taken out the Guinness World Record for the oldest pig in captivity.

In 1998, an Illinois family adopted an 8 week old pig from a rescue facility in Virginia.

Oldest Pig In Captivity:

While she is now 23, owners Patrick and Stan said Baby Jane still throws tantrums which include screaming and knocking things over.

Baby Jane has supervised playtime outside but spends most of the day indoors, which the family said she prefers.

The couple loves to spoil her and even let her sleep in their bed.

Baby Jane has been taken all over the country on holidays, her favourite place being Key West of course.

The well travelled pig has also starred in a drag show!

Patrick and Stan want to educate people on pot-bellied pigs and spread awareness that ‘teacup’ sized pigs are a myth.

Unfortunately, many pigs are given to rescues once they have outgrown the ‘teacup’ size.

Whilst they have had other pets come and go, they are thrilled that Baby Jane is still rocking on.

