New Forensic Technology Could Identify WW1 & WW2 Fallen Soldiers

It's hoped new forensic technology can be used to identify fallen Aussie soldiers who serves in the first and second World Wars, as well as the Korean War.

Queensland University of Technology has signed a $2 million dollar deal with the Federal Government to hopefully offer closure to more families.

It will combine traditional forensic methods with next generation DNA sequencing.

Currently, scientists are using the common nuclear DNA test if bones are not too damaged.

QUT genomics expert and Distinguished Professor Lyn Griffiths said as a starting point, they have been given a list of 500 missing soldiers.

It's hoped the findings will allow family to finally lay their loved ones to rest.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr