New Exposure Site Listed In Albury As Deputy Premier Calls For Border Lines To Be Changed

A sigh of relief as Albury recorded no new COVID cases on Friday, despite a new exposure site listed in Albury BP Lavington.

Anyone who visited the Tavelstop Way Street petrol station on Wednesday September 8 between 7:30pm and 8pm is required to get tested and isolate immediately.

Murrumbidgee Health chief executive Jill Ludford confirmed contact tracing was underway.

"Anybody who has now identified as a close contact has been sent a message from our public health unit and will be receiving follow-up phone calls," she said

Meantime, the Victorian Department of Health overnight listed Wadonga Rothman Alljoy Chinese Restaurant in Wadonga as a Tier 2 exposure site, between 1pm-2pm on Wednesday 8 September.

Reece Plumbing summit power in Albury was also added as an exposure site between 11:22am and 2:28pm on Monday September 13.

Anyone who visited between these times needs to get tested.

Meanwhile, the NSW deputy premier has flagging the need for a change to the way state borders are managed moving forward, with communities on the New South Wales, Victoria border divided.

John Barilaro has told LiSTNR's Australia Today the state lines were drawn when people moved via horse and cart, and it is well overdue for a review.

"Maybe it is time to revisit where those actual lines are, to make sure that we don't divide cities like Albury Wadonga, that we don't divide cities like Tweed with this invisible line down the middle and one jurisdiction is different from the other"

For an up-to-date list of exposure sites click here or visit Albury Wadonga Health's website.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.