New Entertainment Precinct Laws Honours Late One-Punch Victim

Venues in Perth which will exclude patron who commit violent crimes in the precincts will be labelled as Protected Entertainment Precincts or PEPs, an abbreviation in honour of a late nightclub manager.

Giuseppe "Pep" Raco, was killed in an unprovoked one-punch attack in Northbridge in 2020, sparking the move to create the new legislation set to be introduced next month, with the government hoping it’s in place by the end of the year.

Premier Mark McGowan thanked Raco’s wife Enza for their commitment in ensuring reforms were introduced.

“I thank Enza and the Raco family for their commitment to campaigning to strengthen our laws and for working with us as we strive to achieve these significant reforms,” he said.

Under the new laws, people convicted of violent offences in an entertainment precinct could be banned from the venue for up to five years, as well as the potential of up to five years in prison or a $12,000 fine.

Following advice from the WA Police, much of Fremantle, Hillarys, Mandurah, Northbridge, Scarborough and parts of the Peth CBD including Elizabeth Quay will include its precincts under the new laws.

