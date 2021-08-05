New Derwent Ferry Ready For Transit Across Tasman Bridge

Trials on the new Derwent River Ferry will open for passengers on Monday, with the aim to ease congestion across the Tasman bridge.

The trip will be free of charge for anyone with a Metro Green=card or bike, the Tasmanian Liberal Government is working overtime to diminish traffic in southern Tasmania.

The highly anticipated service will run a route between Bellerive and Hobart, beginning passenger services on Monday, 9 August

Eight services will commence each morning, with seven in the evening on weekdays.

Morning services will commence at 6:20am from Bellerive Pier on path to the city.

Each crossing will take approximately 15 minutes, with a capacity of up to 535 passengers inward each morning, and 321 outwards.

To encourage mode change, passengers with a Metro Green-card or those travelling with a bicycle or e-scooter will ride for free.

For Tasmanians who do not own a Green-card, bike or e-scooter, the cash fares will be $3.50 for adults, $2.40 for concession and $1.80 for children/students.

The new service focuses on overall convenience for staffers and students alike, offering an alternative to car or bus travel of the Tasman Bridge.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.