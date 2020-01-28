New Dating App Allows You To Call Out People Who Ghost You

This one's for the single pringles or soon to be... just when you thought dating couldn't get any more strategic, now, we bring you the dating apps of all dating apps.

And yes, it literally allows you to call out 'ghosters' so that everyone else knows.

The new dating app, Helium, allows you to label people with certain traits so that everyone else on the app knows exactly what kind of person they really are, lol.

Anyone else getting burn book kinda vibes?

These tags include:

Cute

Chill

Funny

Lit

Cringe

Ghost

Sleazy

Hot

Sweet

Cheeky

Wild

Rude

Fake

So, if you think you can get away with being a cyber weirdo or a 'date and run' kinda person, well, now you probably can't.

Think uber ratings but being rated by your ex's or just your entire dating history...but honestly, who doesn't love a good review?

Alright, so how does it work exactly?

Well, you can't just name and shame someone (obviously that's kinda verging on digital cyberbullying duh) but your overall tags or the latest tags will show on that person's profile, meaning, members can filter down their results if they’re into, say, “funny” people.

It also does a bunch of other things really different from the other dating apps out there.

Like, you don’t have to match with someone to reach out and speak to them which removes that whole awkward will they like me back or not thought process.

So yeah, none of that and it's pretty much just every person for themselves and you’ll be notified in a “hi” tab when a message is received.

Another nifty feature is that active users are more likely to be found at the top of the Helium feed, meaning you can whittle down those unlikely to check their profile for months at a time.

Cause we know how many of those people there are out there, aka not a vibe.

There’s also an in-built photo editor too, but your mandatory photo is verified by the image-checking platform, Rekognition, to filter out Catfishes!

Honestly, it sounds too good to be true, so naturally, we are going to have to give this bad boy a go, along with my secret online dating hack, and get back to y'all ASAP.

