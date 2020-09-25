New Dad Zayn Malik Drops Brand New Track

While he's no doubt celebrating the fact he is a first time father, former One Directioner Zayn Malik has found a spare couple of minutes to drop a brand new track.

The song is called 'Better' and in the video we see him looking super suave and wandering around a very retro looking pad.

Zayn recently teased he had some new projects to show his fans... how much time he'll have now he's a pappa is another question!

You can get your hands on 'Better' here.

