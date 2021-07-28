New Cybercrime Statistics Reveal 1 Attack Every 10 Minutes

New statistics have revealed Australians are being targeted for cyber attacks, with one reported every 10 minutes.

On average, about 164 cybercrime reports are made every day by Australians.

Cybercrime can include online abuse, fraud and misuse of personal information.

Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC), reported 60, 000 cyber attacks just between 2019 to 20.

According to ABC News, ACSC head Abigail Bradshaw said,

"This year we've seen ransomware attacks on reasonably large businesses, as well as small businesses, which can cripple a business while they try and work out how to keep their businesses going", Ms Bradshaw said.

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, many businesses and people have moved work to online platforms.

With more online users now than ever before, criminals have created new methods to steal Australian’s money and data.

As a result, ACSC is giving the advice to help protect Australians from cybersecurity here.

