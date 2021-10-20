Covid cases are continuing to climb across the region with two defence members from Latchford Barracks testing positive for Covid.

10 new cases were recorded in the Murrumbidgee Health Local District, with seven of those cases residing in Albury.

New cases have fallen on the other side of the border with Wodonga recording just three cases in the past 24 hours.

New Covid cases has Border residents on high alert

Michael Kalimnios from Albury Wodonga Health said they will be redeploying staff from non-critical areas to help with testing.

“I know there’s a lot of issues on both sides of the border about people accessing testing clicks, we are really hoping from an Albury Wodonga Health point of view, that we will be able to stand up an extra clinic and extend hours.”

Tracy Oakman from Murrumbidgee Local Health District is asking people to be patient while they set up new sites

“We’re all human, to set up a testing clinic when you need to get people called in from days off work or transferred from other jobs, so that takes time.”

The Jindera Recreation Reserve is open for testing from 10 am - 2 pm, and the Lavington Sportsground Facility opened on Tuesday for testing from 8 am each day.

