New Changes To Quarantine Requirements In The ACT

Changes to the how and the length of time Canberrans need to quarantine when coming into contact with a positive case will come into affect very soon.

From Monday the 1st of November, contacts that are considered 'close' of a COVID-19 case who are fully vaccinated will only need to quarantine for 7 days, unvaccinated close contact will need to continue with the full two weeks.

Close contacts will also only be required to isolate until returning an initial negative test. Follow up testing will continue to take place following the exposure regardless of the status.

These changes were announced by the ACT Chief Health Officer, Dr Kerryn Coleman who said the changes also come with conditions.

"You must have received a full course (Both doses) of a TGA approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days before the time of your exposure to a case."

Health officials on Wednesday also confirmed the planned easing of COVID-19 restrictions will go ahead on Friday with the additional return of hospital visits.

Patients will be able to have up to one visitor per day from Friday.

Further details about the changes can be found on the ACT COVID-19 website.