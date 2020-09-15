New Asian Fusion Venue Maggie Choo Is Opening Tomorrow!

Heads up foodies! A brand new asian fusion restaurant is about to open in Broadbeach and the entire place is dressed to impress.

Located on Surf Parade, Maggie Choo will be opening their doors tomorrow with an exciting menu and jaw-dropping aesthetics to match.

With Japanese cherry blossoms hanging from the ceiling and a bright pink neon reading "If the music is too loud, you're too old" the stunning interior screams authenticity with a modern flair, introducing passionate foodies to one of the most grammable locations on the Gold Coast.

The beautiful new venue comes from hospitality royalty the Gennari Group, who you may recognise as the group behind Koi, The Loose Moose & Roosevelt Lounge.

The menu is to die for, with a few of your classic staples including Sashimi, Karaage and Beef Tataki, an impressive selection of bao, mouth-watering curries and some Asian inspired tacos.

If you fancy yourself as somewhat of an Asian food connoisseur and pride yourself on an adventurous palette, you can opt for the banquet at $45 or $55 per person, allowing the staff to throw together some of their favourite dishes for you to try out.

The drink menu is just as intriguing as the food with a plethora of wines & cocktails to choose from and an impressive selection of Japanese whiskeys.

So cancel tomorrow night's plans and head into Maggie Choo for some delicious dumplings and a cheeky midweek cocktail!

See you there!

