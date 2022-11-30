New Anti-Smoking Measures To Tackle Tobacco Addiction

The Federal Government’s fight against tobacco addiction will be reignited with new measures set to be implemented alongside current packaging laws.

Australia marks the 10th anniversary of the world-leading tobacco plain packaging laws, and after “nine years of delay and inaction” the Federal Government plans un updating existing regulations.

The government’s Reignite The Fight Against Tobacco Addiction reforms will bring together all of Australia’s current tobacco measures, along with 11 new measures, into a single streamlined and effective Act of Parliament that will “re-ignite the fight against tobacco and nicotine addiction”.

Minister for Health Mark Butler said measures to update and improve the graphic warnings on tobacco products will be determined while the government will look to make individual cigarettes dissuasive with unattractive colours or printed warnings like “smoking kills”.

The reforms will also move to remove the loopholes that have allowed tobacco companies to promote and market their products by:

standardising the size of tobacco packets and products

preventing the use of specified additives in tobacco products, including flavours and menthol

standardising the design and look of filters

limit the use of appealing names on products that falsely imply these products are less harmful, like “organic” or “light”.

Mr Butler said reforms needed to be implemented as soon as possible as “lives are at stake”.

“Australia needs to reclaim its position as a world leader on tobacco control. Because, quite frankly, lives are at stake,” he said.

“Disadvantaged Australians are paying the price for Big Tobacco’s profits.”

