New Animal Welfare Advisory Committee Appointed

The state government has established the State’s Animal Welfare Advisory Committee which will ensure that the appropriate systems are being met in accordance with WA’s reasonable expectations.

The new committee was agreed upon as part of the election commitment of the McGowan Government and will offer advice to Agriculture and Food Minister and the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development on any matters involving the welfare of an animal.

This advice will include information on animal welfare policies, legislations, regulations and standards, training standards for animal welfare inspectors, community education and research.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The WA Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

The committee members include Chairman Dr Clive Phillips, Dr Susan Glyd, Dawn Lowe, Michael Sheehy, Dean Huxley and Joanna Williams.

Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan said the committee will do their best to ensure the state is meeting “modern expectations”.

"Animal welfare is deeply important to Western Australians - both for lovers of companion animals, and for our livestock-based industries,” she said.

"Animal welfare policy is complex and ever-changing, involving different tiers of government, the RSPCA and many and varied community and not-for-profit groups.

"The Animal Welfare Advisory Committee will bring up-to-date scientific, industry and community perspectives to policy making in this space, helping us to ensure the standards we put in place meet modern expectations."

"I look forward to working closely with the Animal Welfare Advisory Committee members, who each bring a range of skills and knowledge to the table, as we deliver on our commitment to develop new animal welfare legislation for our State."

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.