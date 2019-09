There is a new form of help in the North West for people dealing with Mental illness and anxiety.

New Access is a program that puts you in direct contact with a New Access coach and is now available across the North West.

Get the Details below as JB speaks with new Access coach Lindsay McMahon in part 2 of the podcast:

Help is available through many different services. Call Beyond Blue anytime on 1300 22 4636 or head to Beyondblue.org.au