‘Never Have I Ever’ Has Officially Been Renewed For Season 2

In future years, Mindy Kaling’s coming-of-age series Never Have I Ever will be remembered as one of the shows that helped get us through 2020.

The Netflix series made us laugh, cry and immediately follow Sendhil Ramamurthy on Instagram.

Ending on a cliffhanger, it would have been pretty RUDE of Netflix not to renew the series, but nevertheless, it was still very much a possibility, which makes today’s announcement so exciting.

This morning, the cast came together for a little Zoom chat to not only announce that Never Have I Ever Season 2 has officially been greenlit, but our girl Maitreyi Ramakrishnan also has BANGS!

Take a look:

Also how incredible does Poorna Jagannathan look with her curls out and drink in hand?

It’s way too early to guess when Season 2 will be hitting our screens, especially when production is a bit impossible right now, but at least now we know our Team Ben vs Team Paxton arguments won’t be for nothing!

Which team are you? Let us know in our Facebook comments!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.