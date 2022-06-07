Neve Campbell Announces She's NOT Returning For 'Scream 6'

For the first time in the franchise’s 25-year history, Sidney Prescott will NOT be appearing in one of Scream’s feature films.

Neve Campbell, the actress behind the series’ lead character, has shared a statement with Deadline to confirm she won’t be appearing in Scream 6, which is slated to release next March.

“Sadly I won’t be making the next Scream film. As a woman, I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream.

I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise. It’s been a very difficult decision to move on.

To all my Scream fans, I love you. You’ve always been so incredibly supportive to me. I’m forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years.” - Neve Campbell

Neve’s departure from the film will make Courteney Cox the only actor from the 1996 original to appear in the next instalment.

Cox will be joined by the remaining cast from Scream (2022), including Billy Loomis’ daughter Sam (Melissa Berrera), her step-sister Tara (Jenna Ortega), and twins Mindy and Chad (Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding).

In a twist that feels adequate for the murder/mystery/slasher franchise, Hayden Panettiere (best known for her stint on Heroes) will be reprising her role from Scream 4, proving the rule that 'no body = no confirmed kill'.

Scream 6 will be slashing its way into theatres on March 31, 2023.

