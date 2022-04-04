Network 10 Share An Update On The Future Of 'The Bachelor'

With MAFS coming to an end, we’re scrambling to find our next fix!

Enter, The Bachelor.

Network 10 have revealed the tenth season of the hit show will embrace the paradisiacal setting of the Gold Coast, signifying the first time The Bachelor has been filmed outside of Sydney!

Paramount Australia’s Daniel Monaghan shared the announcement, saying they are “absolutely thrilled to bring The Bachelor Australia to beautiful Queensland this year.”

“The sunny beaches and vibrant lifestyle of the Gold Coast is the perfect setting for love and romance, and we are sure it will get hearts racing.”

Will it all be fun in the sun? Or will the show bring heartache to (Surfers) paradise?

Only time will tell, with the show entering production next month.

Catch The Bachelor's MESSIEST break-ups:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: