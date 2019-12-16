Netflix’s New ‘Dracula’ Series Is Your Latest Terrifying Horror Obsession

In the late 2000s, vampires were all the rage with Twilight, True Blood and The Vampire Diaries all seeing major success.

However, soon vampires were ousted from the spotlight as zombies took over, then dragons, then witches, then anything resembling a demogorgon.

But now, Netflix is bringing back the most famous vampire of all, Count Dracula, the with a full blown horror series!

Danish actor Claes Bang will star in the titular role, with the creators of Sherlock bringing us new tales inspired by Bram Stoker's classic novel.

Take a look at the trailer below:

Dracula is set to debut on Netflix on Saturday, January 4th!

