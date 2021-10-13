Netflix Reveals How Many Subscribers Have Watched Squid Game

We’d heard rumours Squid Game was well on-track to overtake Bridgerton as Netflix’s biggest series, but now the streaming giant has released a number validating the claim.

According to Netflix, the South Korean program has captivated at least 111 MILLION subscribers in its first four weeks on the service, eclipsing Bridgerton’s 82 million viewers and drawing in over half of Netflix’s total subscriber count.

The number is especially ludicrous when you consider a majority of Netflix’s 209 million-strong audience predominantly consumes Western media and the show doesn’t feature any established household names.

Sitting at #1 on Netflix’s Top 10 list in over 90 countries, we’ve got everything crossed for a second season.

