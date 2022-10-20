Netflix Reveal How They'll Address Diana's Passing In 'The Crown'

JUST IN: Netflix have revealed the way they’ll be handling Diana’s death in Season 6 of The Crown.

We’re still weeks away from the release of Season 5 (which will cover the royals’ lives in the early 1990’s), but production of the next instalment is already well underway.

With the recent 25th anniversary of Diana’s passing, many were curious to see how the show would handle the death of The People’s Princess.

Thanks to Netflix, we now have an answer!

In a statement released to The Sun, Netflix confirmed ‘the exact moment of the crash impact will not be shown.’

‘[We’ll show] the car leaving The Ritz after midnight with paparazzi in pursuit and then the aftermath, with the British Ambassador to France swinging into action with the Foreign Office and then the subsequent constitutional aftermath,’ another source told Deadline.

While the series’ passion for time-jumps between seasons has led to a revolving door of cast members, Australia’s own Elizabeth Debicki will be playing Diana for both Seasons 5 and 6, while Downton Abbey’s Dominic West portrays King Charles III.

Season 5 of The Crown will be streaming on Netflix from November 9th.

