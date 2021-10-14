Netflix Renew 'You' For A Fourth Season

Talk about efficient!

Just a day before the hotly-anticipated third season is set to be unleashed upon the world, Netflix have formally announced it will not be the last we see of You.

Watch the announcement video:

While further details about the elusive fourth season have (understandably) been kept under wraps, season three will continue the story of our favourite potentially star-crossed (and totally unhinged) couple, Joe and Love, as they move to a Northern California enclave to raise their baby.

Though Joe has consistently been his own worst enemy, the upcoming season will depict his struggles with becoming a husband and a father, and his fear of Love's lethal impulsiveness.

We just hope we're not alone in having already allocated 9 hours to binge the show this weekend!

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by following the Hit Entertainment Podcast on LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: