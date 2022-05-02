Netflix Release A First Look At 'That 90's Show'

If there’s one thing that keeps us going, it might be the fact each passing day brings us closer to the release of Netflix’s That 90’s Show.

The new series will follow Leia Forman, the daughter of That 70’s Show’s Eric and Donna, as she spends the Summer of ’95 with her grandparents, Red and Kitty, again played by Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, respectively.

Netflix have released a first look at the hotly anticipated period comedy, showing the ever-relatable grandparents in a familiar environment (albeit with a few upgrades to reflect it’s the 1990’s).

While the show may be set 15 years after the original ended, we’d be surprised if the sharp-tongued seniors have aged a day.

Smith and Rupp aren’t the only cast members to return to their iconic characters, with Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and Wilmer Valderrama also slated to come back.

While a release date is TBC, we’re sure we’ll be seeing more of That ‘90s Show soon.

