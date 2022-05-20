Netflix Launches Kids Mystery Box To Help Them Discover New Titles!

Netflix has launched a new Mystery Box feature for kids!

Kids are drawn to what they love, but that can mean that it's sometimes difficult to get them to try something new.

So, Netflix has launched a new Mystery Box feature to provide a fun and safe space for kids to discover their next favourite series and films or reconnect with a familiar face.

What's in the Mystery Box? One day, it might be those scary dinosaurs from Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous. The next it could be a comedy series in a beloved franchise like Boss Baby: Back In The Crib, an animated adventure film featuring a whole new cast of loveable characters like Back to the Outback, or a few feline friends from Gabby's Dollhouse.

To use the Mystery Box, parents, kids and caregivers simply need to follow three simple steps:

Login to a kids profile. Find the kids ‘Favourites Row’ at the top of the homepage. This row is character-driven to more easily and vividly connect them with the characters, shows and films they love as soon as they turn on Netflix. Hover over the sparkly ‘Mystery Box’ to discover a title that is ‘new for you’! And voila, it’s showtime.

Enjoy!

"I Would've Given Her Money" Big Brother's Lara Reveals Shock After Seeing What Was Said About Her

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android