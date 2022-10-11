Netflix Just Set A Controversial Guinness World Record

Netflix have broken a controversial Guinness World Record with their latest horror series, The Midnight Club.

Having been produced by Mike Flanagan (the man behind The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor and Midnight Mass), we knew we were in for a few scares, but we weren’t expecting this!

The first episode of The Midnight Club has been recognised by Guinness as ‘the single television episode with the most amount of jump scares’, averaging a jump roughly every two minutes!

So why is that controversial?

Well, jump scares have a mixed reputation in the horror community – for every person that loves them, there’s someone who loathes them.

In the late 2000’s, that particular type of scare (which usually involves a loud sound and sudden movement) was abundant in the genre, with films like Paranormal Activity, Insidious and The Conjuring being chock-a-block with the unexpected thrills (and those are just the films that did them well!).

Whatever the case, we’re glad to see The Midnight Club getting some of the recognition it so rightly deserves.

