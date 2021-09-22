Netflix Buys The Roald Dahl Story Company, Its Most Expensive Deal To Date

In the most expensive deal they’ve made to date, Netflix have spent somewhere in the ballpark of $700 million to $1.4 billion AUD to purchase the Roald Dahl Story Company.

Roald Dahl, who passed away in 1990, was the British author behind such classics as Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Matilda, James and the Giant Peach, The Fantastic Mr Fox, and The Witches; all of which have been adapted into (somewhat terrifying) films that have become iconic in their own right.

The acquisition follows an announcement made by Netflix last year, revealing they were working with Taika Waititi (Thor Ragnarok, Jojo Rabbit) to develop a slew of animated features based on the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory IP.

